Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $99.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $121.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $62.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $389.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $494.52 million, with estimates ranging from $455.74 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

