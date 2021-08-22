Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.57. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $10.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 123.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

