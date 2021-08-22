Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

