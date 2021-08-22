Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.18). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 791,343 shares of company stock worth $47,332,280. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CYRX traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,835. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.25. Cryoport has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

