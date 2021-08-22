Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post sales of $282.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $273.04 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $650,003. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $232,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enova International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Enova International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

