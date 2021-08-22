Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

R stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 112,611.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

