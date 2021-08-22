Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.32 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $202.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

