Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post sales of $321.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.90 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $362.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

