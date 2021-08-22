Zcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,984.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.60 or 0.06627839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.67 or 0.01383439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.31 or 0.00380341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00138589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.32 or 0.00582481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00339959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00323631 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

