Zcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.37 or 0.06645162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $688.05 or 0.01368366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00375685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00136433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00622531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00334939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00324968 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

