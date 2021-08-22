ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0591 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1,273.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00087593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00304287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050911 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

