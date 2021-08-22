Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $20,339.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.00323778 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00144836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00150754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002104 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,385,111 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

