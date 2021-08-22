Zerogoki USD One Day Volume Reaches $101,669.00 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $101,669.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,808,349 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

