ZeroSwap (ZEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and $1.54 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.