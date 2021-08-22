Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0003

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $292,920.06 and approximately $223.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

