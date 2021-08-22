Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $1.44 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00810752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047357 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,880,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.