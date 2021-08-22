ZIMBOCASH Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $32,354.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,876.57 or 1.00114982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00910921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.82 or 0.06519207 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,131,919 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

