Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $145.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

