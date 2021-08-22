ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $74,888.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $74,888.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00130117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.91 or 1.00032910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00911496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.01 or 0.06629769 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.