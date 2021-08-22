Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 18,537 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 284,386 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 200,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

