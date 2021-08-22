Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,390 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.