ZUSD (ZUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39,545.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $39,545.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00132292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00158292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.96 or 1.00303662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00924330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.06624280 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.