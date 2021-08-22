Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $33.58 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.