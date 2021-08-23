$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

CASA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.14. 154,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,530,100 over the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 441,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

