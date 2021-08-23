-$0.09 EPS Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 39.53% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

TRVN stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

