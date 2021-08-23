-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. 3,922,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,640. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

