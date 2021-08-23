-$0.18 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

AGRX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

