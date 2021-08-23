-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 115.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 526,041 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

