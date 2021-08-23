-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth $59,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

