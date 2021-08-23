$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Clarus by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $895.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

