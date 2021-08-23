-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Eargo posted earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. Eargo has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $76.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $841.16 million and a PE ratio of -17.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Eargo in the first quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

