$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 220,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $174.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

