$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $235.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.35. Workday has a 12 month low of $189.32 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

