$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of ODFL opened at $282.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $283.99. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.