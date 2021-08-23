$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.48. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,630 shares of company stock worth $16,112,920. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

