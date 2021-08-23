$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

