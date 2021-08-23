$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $95.55 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

