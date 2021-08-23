$10.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce sales of $10.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.15 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $39.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.41 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.09 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.38.

Shares of DE stock opened at $351.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.46. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

