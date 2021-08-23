103,881 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,094,000. The Hershey accounts for 1.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of The Hershey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.13. 3,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,361. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.