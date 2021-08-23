10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $155.72 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,343,170. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

