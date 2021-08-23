117,505 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,852,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.28% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,513. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.