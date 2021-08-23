$12.18 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post $12.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.76 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $47.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.59 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Citigroup increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.