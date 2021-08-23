1,358,164 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,358,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,643,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

DFAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,002. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92.

