$15.48 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post sales of $15.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $17.05 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 304.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $372.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

