$175.39 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $175.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.10 million and the highest is $177.60 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $164.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $735.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.45 million to $745.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $846.94 million, with estimates ranging from $829.76 million to $860.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,597,619. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $475.50 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.