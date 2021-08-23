1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $182,223.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $188,676.68 and approximately $182,223.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00130468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00159160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.99 or 1.00186322 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00993627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.60 or 0.06579101 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

