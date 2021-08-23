1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 145,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $223.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

