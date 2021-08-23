1ST Source Bank Purchases 13,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.16. 1,211,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,413,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

