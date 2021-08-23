1ST Source Bank Sells 1,855 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.13. 459,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.