1ST Source Bank Sells 459 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $54.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,822.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

